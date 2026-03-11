SwedencareUSA to Showcase Full Line of Pet Dental Health Products at Global Pet Expo

Global Pet Expo provides an excellent opportunity for us to connect with our valued industry partners and meet with existing and potential retailers and distributors” — Martin Shimko, Chief Executive Officer of SwedencareUSA

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwedencareUSA, a global leader in premium pet dental health products, will showcase its full line of innovative dental health solutions for pets at Global Pet Expo 2026, taking place March 25-27 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #4401 to learn more about the company’s veterinarian-recommended products designed to support oral health and overall wellness for dogs and cats.

Global Pet Expo is one of the pet industry’s largest and most influential annual trade shows, bringing together retailers, distributors, media, and pet care professionals from around the world. Swedencare’s presence at the event will highlight the company’s commitment to science-driven pet wellness and its expanding portfolio of trusted dental health products.

At the show, SwedencareUSA will feature its flagship ProDen PlaqueOff® line, including the widely recognized ProDen PlaqueOff® Powder, made from a specially selected natural seaweed ingredient that helps reduce plaque and tartar buildup while supporting fresh breath. The product can be easily added to a pet’s daily food, offering a simple and effective way for pet parents to support their pet’s oral hygiene routine.

In addition to the powder, Swedencare will showcase its growing range of ProDen PlaqueOff® Dental Bones and Dental Bites, premium daily chews formulated to help support dental health while providing a rewarding treat experience for pets. These products combine functional ingredients with appealing textures and flavors, making them a convenient addition to a pet’s daily wellness routine.

“Global Pet Expo provides an excellent opportunity for us to connect with our valued industry partners, meet with existing and potential retailers and distributors, and spend quality time together as a sales team,” said Martin Shimko, Chief Executive Officer of SwedencareUSA. “We’re looking forward to showcasing our full range of ProDen PlaqueOff® dental health products and demonstrating how they can support overall pet wellness and longevity while helping retailers grow their pet care offerings.”

Swedencare continues to expand its presence through strong retail and distributor partnerships, offering innovative solutions that address common health needs of pets. The company’s products are formulated with carefully selected ingredients and are trusted by veterinarians and pet parents worldwide. Retailers, distributors, and media interested in learning more about Swedencare’s product line are encouraged to visit Booth #4401 during Global Pet Expo.

For more information about Swedencare and its award-winning products, please visit www.SwedencareUSA.com

About SwedencareUSA, Inc.

Founded in 2005, SwedencareUSA is the U.S. and Canadian distributor of ProDen PlaqueOff®, an oral healthcare product developed in Sweden. Receiving several VOHC designations, PlaqueOff® has become the premier dental product for participants’ pets. The company’s business expansion has led to the inclusion of PlaqueOff System™ Dental Care Bones, which incorporate PlaqueOff’s incomparable plaque- and tartar-fighting ability into tasty treats. For more information on the company and its product, please visit http://swedencareusa.com/.

