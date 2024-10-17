The N50 Project Appoints Former Intel Executive Daniel Gutwein as Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Gutwein, CEO, The N50 Project

Our ambitious strategy unites more than 220 N50 Partners to empower millions to reach their full potential in the digital world.” — Daniel Gutwein, CEO, The N50 Project

PHEONIX , AZ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The N50 project and the award-winning Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Geeks Without Frontiers , is delighted to announce the appointment of Daniel Gutwein as Chief Executive Officer with effect 1 October, 2024.Mr. Gutwein said. “I’m honored to have the opportunity, at this moment in history, to pursue the organization’s goal of positively impacting the lives of a billion people through the innovative use of technology, connectivity, and sustainable social enterprise models. In addition to helping to expand and accelerate the rollout of the N50 Project’s current initiatives, I look forward to accelerating a global community and platform to help close the digital divide by bringing connectivity, education, health, and other critically needed solutions to unserved and underserved global communities.”Daniel reflects, “After 20+ incredible years at Intel Corporation, I've decided it’s time to turn the page. I'm also grateful for Intel's support in helping to launch the N50 Project, which has already transformed over 500,000 lives. I’m stepping into my dream job, heading there on October 1 to run the organization. Our ambitious strategy unites more than 220 N50 Partners to empower millions to reach their full potential in the digital world.”About the N50 ProjectN50 is the Geeks Without Frontiers led initiative that is focused on the next 50% of the planet that does not fully digitally participate. The N50 Partners' primary focus is to launch projects for marginalized communities using best-practice playbooks for the long-term delivery of ICT solutions. N50 is an open, inclusive ecosystem fueling transformation in some of the world's most challenging environments. Our live 'Digital Participation' projects in the field are designed to enable communities to access the education, health, social, and financial benefits that flow from affordable and sustainable digital inclusion. Your organization can make a difference! Submit a compelling project or a compelling solution, and join us to help communities that are currently stranded on the edge of networks!About Geeks Without FrontiersGeeks Without Frontiers is an award-winning platform for global impact. A technology-neutral nonprofit, Geeks’ mission is to bring the benefits of broadband connectivity – health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality, and the other United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – to the 3 billion people who remain unconnected. Geeks acts as the Project Management Office for the N50 Project.

The N50 Project: Bridging the Digital Divide - Progress Starts with Partnership

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.