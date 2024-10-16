Stephan Piscano Show Climbs The Podcasts Charts As Show Finally Goes Live!

Stephan Piscano Show Stephan Piscano

We are only as good as our incredible members in our network, and I am humbly grateful to say we have the best most engaged network our partners around!” — Stephan Piscano

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephan Piscano announced earlier this year that the long awaited Stephan Piscano Show Podcasts would go live in October 2024, and the show has been met with great support from our existing membership base."We have wanted to do this for years and it is really a great Blessing to finally have the podcasts live on Apple, Youtube, and other platforms for podcasts. The support from our existing members is incredible and we are very grateful to have such a strong and loyal community of savvy realtors and investors to partner with as we all continue to grow and hopefully prosper together." Piscano saidIn the first 2 weeks of the shows inception nearly 1,000 listeners have downloaded episodes across all podcasts platforms exceeding expectations for the shows launch.Episode 1 covered the hyper inflation our country is seeing along with gold price projections and housing market projections, while episode 2 got a little more personal with Stephan Piscano detailing personal experiences and trends with realtors in the real estate market from the investor's perspective.The most recent episode covered the core fundamentals that Piscano has been coaching for decades of buying real estate with seller financing, and real estate investor terms that can benefit both real estate agents and real estate investors long term. You Can Watch That Episode on YouTube Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpZcSS63Enw As the show continues to grow and develop the focus leans towards having on high-profile guests."We are looking to utilize the incredible members in our existing network as guests in future episodes, both financial market experts, realtors, motivational gurus, and even fitness experts, sports, and more as we continue to grow and provide a diverse array of content for our millions of members in our networks on LinkedIn, YouTube and now our podcasts partners as well!" Stephan Piscano indicated.To get more details on the show or inquire about joining Stephan as a guest expert please follow us on any of the platforms below:You can also follow the show updates by searching the Medium platform for "Stephan Piscano" and following us there as well.Everyone here with the Vacation Wealth Partners and the Stephan Piscano Inc. team sincerely and humbly appreciates your continued support!

Seller Financing Terms and Strategies Episode

