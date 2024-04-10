Stephan Piscano Announces Vacation Wealth Partners Hotel Operations
Stephan Piscano CEO of Vacation Wealth Partners has announced the groups acquisition of it's 1st hotels in 2023NAPA, CA, US, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the largest luxury rental investors in the US, Vacation Wealth Partners has set its sights on entering the hospitality industry.
Its co-founder and an internationally recognized real estate investor Stephan Piscano proudly announced that Vacation Wealth Partners has entered the Hotels Sector with it operating Manchester Kentucky's Manchester Inn & Suites formerly a Best Western branded hotel.
In 2023, the company started operating the Heritage Inn & Suites Hotel in Manchester, Kentucky and has been eyeing further growth ever since.
As Stephan underscores, the desire for VWP to branch out into hotels and hospitality properties stems from a combination of emerging opportunities and extensive personal experiences, stating:
“As someone who for the last decade plus spends 100-200 nights a year in hotels on the road, I have always had an obsession with the little details that make a stay more enjoyable for a guest. It is a dream come true to get to actually utilize my own experiences and ideas as a traveler in hopes to make the guest experience improve for all our customers at the Heritage Inn & Suites,” Stephan said.
The team at Vacation Wealth Partners is comprised of industry experts and real estate specialist who have decades of combined experience and in-depth knowledge of market cycles and trends.
As the owner of the largest real estate networking group on LinkedIn, Stephan expressed that VWP is uniquely poised to elevate the hotel industry:
“It’s an exciting honor and blessing to be a part of the hotel industry. We have been successfully investing in luxury short term rental properties for many years, and I am excited and thankful to take our expertise on the marketing side to the arena of hotels,” Stephan concluded.
