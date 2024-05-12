Stephan Piscano Posts Article "If The Market Crashes I'm Happy" Predictions, Real Estate Strategies, On Medium Platform
Stephan Piscano, CEO and Founder of Vacation Wealth Partners Utilizes Medium Platform For Educational Content On Real Estate & FinanceNAPA, CA, US, May 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephan Piscano, CEO and Founder of Vacation Wealth Partners has launched a Medium account to provide real estate market updates, strategies, predictions, and trends to engage with members' of Piscano's global real estate network.
The first 2 articles posted are entitled "If The Market Crashes I'm Happy". Which can be viewed on Medium by using the link HERE https://medium.com/@StephanPiscano
This article was originally published by Stephan Piscano on the LinkedIn Pulse platform in 2018 but the fundamentals reign true today.
"I posted the article years ago and got an incredible response from members of my network. While the title is hyperbole it discusses long-term real estate investment fundamentals, and the benefits of basing your long-term investor strategy on Cash-Flow as opposed to equity appreciation. This gives you comfort knowing when the real estate market inventively goes up and down, you are still protected as an investor. I believe with the wild shifts in the markets we are seeing right now this general educational knowledge is more critical than ever, and I am humbly grateful to utilize the Medium platform to hopefully get the knowledge in the hands of more everyday investors like myself." Piscano Said
The second article which was posted in April of 2024 illustrates the booming investment strategy of investing in Vacation Rentals in the real estate sector. Stephan Piscano's partnership group Vacation Wealth Partners has been among the leaders in this sector for more than a decade. You can learn more about Vacation Wealth Partners by following the YouTube Channel @VacationWealthPartners
Piscano expects to be posting content monthly depending on demand from subscribers and content shall be framed on an educational and analytical basis around both real estate investing, and the general market conditions as well.
Follow Stephan Piscano and the Vacation Wealth Partners Team on Medium HERE: https://medium.com/@StephanPiscano
Real Estate Market Crashes, and Predictions