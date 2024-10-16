Idaho Fish and Game investigating wasted deer and elk meat discovered in the Big Desert in eastern Idaho

On October 11, Idaho Fish and Game District Conservation Officer Tim Klucken received calls regarding several carcasses and wasted meat from both mule deer and elk found in Game Management Unit 68 in the Big Desert.

Officer Klucken’s investigation took him to Winters Road just north of Crystal Ice Cave Road directly west of Aberdeen where he found the heads and hides from both mule deer does and fawns and wasted meat from one mule deer and one elk.

“It is not known if the does and fawns were taken unlawfully,” said Klucken. “There are a few opportunities in southern and eastern Idaho where it is legal to harvest an antlerless deer at this time of year. It’s possible that hunters harvested the animals where it was legal to do so, and simply dropped the heads and hides at this site after taking the meat. Until we get more information or something breaks in the investigation, we just won’t know for sure.”

Klucken pointed out that the wasted front quarters from an adult mule deer and an elk left at the site, though not necessarily by the same individual(s), is absolutely a violation.

“It is required by Idaho law to take the edible portions of any game animal,” said Klucken. “In the case of mule deer and elk, that includes front and hind quarters, loins and tenderloins.”

If anyone has any information regarding this case or any wildlife violation, please contact Officer Tim Klucken at 208-390-0626 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.