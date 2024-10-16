Orlando College of Medicine Adds Star Power in Two Key Physician Additions

Entrance of Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine Dean Hasty with Dr. Alpesh Desai and Dr. Will Kirby

Esteemed Dermatologist and TV Star Dr. Will Kirby Joins Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Global Strategic Development Team

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM) proudly announces Dr. Will Kirby’s addition to its Global Strategic Development Team.

Dr. Kirby is the Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway, the nation’s leading aesthetic dermatology group, and is known for his engaging presence on unscripted television programming, including a prime-time NBC show set to air in early 2025. He joins OCOM, the newest medical school in the nation, bringing his passion for medical education and a commitment to expanding healthcare access globally.

"I am an alum of Nova Southeastern University Dr. Kiran Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine, a long-time colleague of OCOM's founding dean, Dr. Robert Hasty, not only during medical school but when he served as my chief intern during my first postgraduate internship year, and Dr. Desai served as my chief resident during dermatology training so getting the opportunity to now work so closely with these leaders, in Florida no less, really closes the circle on my career in healthcare!" states Dr. Kirby.

Dr. Alpesh Desai, a board-certified dermatologist and graduate of Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, will also be joining the OCOM team. Dr. Desai, the owner of Heights Dermatology and Aesthetic Center, leads one of the largest privately owned dermatology practices in the United States. He expressed his excitement to be part of this transformative healthcare initiative, saying, “It’s an honor to work alongside Dr. Kiran C. Patel and Dr. Kirby, who is not only a close friend but an inspiring leader in both aesthetics and education.” Dr. Desai aims to support OCOM in taking its research program to the next level alongside OCOM Director of Research Dr. Latha Ganti.

Dr. Kiran Patel, a driving force behind OCOM, has a strong commitment to improving healthcare access, especially within underserved communities across Florida, India, and Zambia. He sees the establishment of OCOM as a pivotal step toward addressing gaps in medical education and healthcare accessibility. Dr. Patel expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “This initiative aligns with our goal of addressing deficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system while expanding educational resources for aspiring medical professionals globally.”

"Dr. Will Kirby and I share a unique bond, rooted in our time together at Nova Southeastern University. Though our paths have been vastly different—mine centered in academia and his in both medicine and media—we've always shared a dedication to advancing healthcare and medical education," said Dean Hasty of OCOM. "His dynamic career and passion for dermatology add incredible value to our mission at OCOM. I’m thrilled to be working alongside him again, this time to shape the next generation of physicians.

Adding Dr. Kirby and Dr. Desai highlights OCOM’s commitment to fostering innovative, globally-minded medical education. Together, these esteemed professionals bring a wealth of expertise, network, and drive that will enhance OCOM’s influence and further its mission to transform healthcare education.

About Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM)

OCOM is the newest matriculated medical school in the nation, dedicated to producing compassionate, well-rounded physicians prepared to address the healthcare challenges of tomorrow. Emphasizing modern medical education, OCOM is focused on creating a generation of doctors equipped to meet local and global healthcare needs.

