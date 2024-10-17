2024 Annual Virtual Appendix Cancer Multi-Regional Symposium, November 1, 2024

Highlight Cutting-Edge Research and Collaboration in Rare Cancer Treatments Sponsored by ACPMP

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 Annual Virtual Appendix Cancer Multi-Regional Symposium, presented by the Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation (ACPMP), will be held on November 1, 2024. Co-sponsored by leading medical institutions including Yale Cancer Center, Atrium Health Levine Cancer, and University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute, this symposium will bring together top scientists, clinicians, and healthcare professionals to discuss advancements in the treatment and research of appendiceal cancers.

This year’s event promises to be a pivotal moment for advancing the understanding and treatment of appendix cancer, a rare and distinct form of cancer that often presents significant challenges in diagnosis and management. The symposium will focus on translating the latest scientific findings into clinical practice, highlighting breakthroughs that are transforming patient care in the field.

Key Topics and Scientific Highlights:

• Mock Tumor Board: Creating a Treatment Plan

• Updates: Papers of the Year for Appendiceal Cancer

• Snapshot of Select Hot Topics

• Ask the Experts

The virtual format will allow participants from across the globe to engage in real-time discussions providing a unique opportunity for cross-disciplinary learning and collaboration. The event is designed for patients, caregivers, oncologists, researchers, surgeons, and other healthcare professionals specializing in rare cancers and complex malignancies.

Moderators

The 2024 symposium will feature over 14 experts in their fields and leading surgical oncologists including:

• Dr. Edward Levine, Atrium Health Levine

• Dr. Laura Lambert, Huntsman Cancer Institute

• Dr. Kiran Turaga, Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital

Symposium Goals:

With the support of ACPMP and Yale Cancer Center, University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Levine Cancer, the 2024 symposium will provide a platform to:

• Foster international collaboration and research partnerships to accelerate advancements in the field.

• Translate the latest scientific discoveries into innovative clinical practices.

• Improve treatment protocols and patient outcomes through evidence-based research and novel therapies.

• Increase awareness and understanding of appendix cancer among the broader medical community.

Who Should Attend:

This symposium is geared toward patients, caregivers, medical professionals, researchers, and students with an interest in oncology, surgical oncology, gastroenterology, molecular biology, and patient advocacy. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into the latest advancements in appendix cancer and other peritoneal surface malignancies.

Continuing Medical Education (CME) Credits:

CME credits will be available for eligible participants, providing an added benefit to those looking to further their professional development while engaging with the latest in medical research and treatment.

Registration:

Registration for the November 1, 2024, Annual Virtual Appendix Cancer Multi-Regional Symposium is now open. Participants can register online at bit.ly/acpmpsymposium2024

About ACPMP:

The Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation (ACPMP) is dedicated to funding research, promoting education, and providing support for patients and families affected by appendix cancer and pseudomyxoma peritonei. Through partnerships with leading research institutions, ACPMP aims to accelerate scientific discovery and improve treatment options for patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit acpmp.org or contact Dana Jackson Cohen at 617-818-8352 Information].

