Road will be closed on WYO 412 at Carter for railroad crossing maintenance

Rock Springs, Wyo.  Contract crews from RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc. will be closing a section of Wyoming State Highway 412 through Carter to work on the railroad crossing on the highway on Friday, Oct. 18, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The work is scheduled for one day. Local traffic will still have access to their homes and approaches during the work, but through traffic is asked to detour around on US 189. Crews will be performing routine maintenance on the railroad crossing. Variable message boards have been installed warning local drivers of the upcoming closure. 

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures.  For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html

