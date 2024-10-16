STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police responds to request for assistance with Hurricane Helene recovery

WATERBURY, Vermont (Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024) — Four members of the Vermont State Police are heading to North Carolina to assist in the response to devastation caused by Hurricane Helene last month.

Lt. Thomas Mozzer, Sgt. Christian Hunt and K-9 Loki, and Troopers Clay Knight and Zachary Trocki left Vermont in their cruisers at about 4 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, for the approximately 14-hour drive to Newton, North Carolina. Once on scene in Newton, the Vermont State Police members will be tasked with supporting local law enforcement in providing safety and security in the region.

The deployment came in response to a request from North Carolina Emergency Management via the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which provides for the sharing of assets between states in times of need.

“As soon as North Carolina asked for help, the Vermont State Police was honored to answer the call,” said VSP director Col. Matthew T. Birmingham. “I’m proud of these four troopers for volunteering for this mission. Their presence will provide an important addition to the influx of local, state and federal resources coming together for the people of North Carolina in this time of need.”

The deployment is expected to last through the end of the month.

VSP will share updates throughout the mission via social media. Reporters requesting interviews should contact Adam Silverman, the state police public information officer, by email at adam.silverman@vermont.gov.

