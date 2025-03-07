DUI Crash / Royalton Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2001212

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/06/2025 at approximately 1850 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Ridge Rd, Brookfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Kenneth L. Benoir

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on North Ridge Road in the Town of Brookfield, Vermont. While interacting with the operator, Kenneth Benoir Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Subsequent investigation indicated Benoir had been operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. Benoir was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Benoir was released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, on 03/26/2025, at 0830 hours to answer the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/26/2025 @ 0830

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks