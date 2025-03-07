Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,366 in the last 365 days.

DUI Crash / Royalton Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B2001212 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus                      

STATION: Royalton Barracks            

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03/06/2025 at approximately 1850 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Ridge Rd, Brookfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Kenneth L. Benoir

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on North Ridge Road in the Town of Brookfield, Vermont. While interacting with the operator, Kenneth Benoir Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Subsequent investigation indicated Benoir had been operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. Benoir was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Benoir was released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, on 03/26/2025, at 0830 hours to answer the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  03/26/2025 @ 0830

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DUI Crash / Royalton Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more