DUI Crash / Royalton Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2001212
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/06/2025 at approximately 1850 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Ridge Rd, Brookfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Kenneth L. Benoir
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on North Ridge Road in the Town of Brookfield, Vermont. While interacting with the operator, Kenneth Benoir Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Subsequent investigation indicated Benoir had been operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. Benoir was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Benoir was released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, on 03/26/2025, at 0830 hours to answer the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/26/2025 @ 0830
COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
