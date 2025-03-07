St. Albans Barracks /Missing Corvette from Fletcher / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001370
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/06/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Buck Mountain Road, Fletcher
VIOLATION: Missing / Stolen Vehicle
VICTIM: Charles Hagar
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are attempting to locate a missing 1993 Covette belonging to Charles Hagar of Fletcher, VT. In the summer of 2024, Hagar had allowed a friend of his to use the Corvette, but that friend unexpectedly passed away and the whereabouts of the Corvette are currently unknown. At this point this incident is non-criminal and troopers are just asking for public assistance in locating and returning the Corvette to Mr. Hagar. Please call the St. Albans Barracks with any information. (see attached likeness pic)
