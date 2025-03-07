Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks /Missing Corvette from Fletcher / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A2001370

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Mike Kamerling                           

STATION:    St. Albans           

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  03/06/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Buck Mountain Road, Fletcher

VIOLATION:  Missing / Stolen Vehicle                                   

 

VICTIM: Charles Hagar

AGE:  65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are attempting to locate a missing 1993 Covette belonging to Charles Hagar of Fletcher, VT. In the summer of 2024, Hagar had allowed a friend of his to use the Corvette, but that friend unexpectedly passed away and the whereabouts of the Corvette are currently unknown. At this point this incident is non-criminal and troopers are just asking for public assistance in locating and returning the Corvette to Mr. Hagar. Please call the St. Albans Barracks with any information. (see attached likeness pic)

