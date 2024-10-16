Update No. 1: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Non-fatal shooting

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A5007795

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Joshua Lewis

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: About 3:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: McGill Avenue, St. Johnsbury, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Non-fatal shooting

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Matthew Christman

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is able to identify the victim in this incident as Matthew Christman, 41, of St. Johnsbury. As of Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 16, 2024, he remains listed in critical condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The investigation into this shooting remains active and ongoing. No further details are available.

VSP continues to ask that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release, 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, Oct. 6, 2024, in St. Johnsbury. VSP received a call at about 3:10 a.m. Sunday from a witness reporting that a masked individual forced entry into an apartment on McGill Avenue and fired one shot, striking a victim in the chest. The victim, a man, was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where he was listed in critical condition as of late Sunday afternoon.

The Vermont State Police believes this to be an isolated and targeted incident. There are no suspects currently in custody. VSP is actively investigating the incident. Due to the active nature of this incident, the victim’s name is being withheld at this time, and additional information will be released when available.

