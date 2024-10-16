U.S. Chamber Calls for an End to Boeing Strike to Protect American Jobs, Economy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Chamber Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley issued the following statement regarding the Boeing-International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers strike.

“As this strike enters its second month, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) and Boeing must reach an agreement on a new labor contract.

“This strike is not only leading to layoffs for 17,000 Boeing workers, but it also jeopardizes thousands of jobs at Boeing suppliers across 40 states. And the economic consequences of this strike extend far beyond any one company or sector – with costs already surpassing $5 billion and continuing to rise.

“The time to end this strike is now and it is unfortunate that some elected officials are irresponsibly inflaming tensions, rather than helping restore jobs for their constituents. In contrast, we commend the efforts of Acting Labor Secretary Su and others who are working to bring both parties back together and reach a resolution. We encourage others to follow their lead in protecting American jobs.”