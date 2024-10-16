U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Haley Stevens for Michigan's 11th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Haley Stevens to represent Michigan’s Eleventh Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Representative Haley Stevens understands the challenges faced by businesses, workers, and families in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District,” said Kevin Courtois, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Great Lakes Region Vice President. “She’s been a champion of American free enterprise and is willing to work across the aisle to deliver results. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Representative Stevens in her re-election, and we look forward to working together in the 119th Congress.”

“I know how important it is to bring industry and government leaders to the table to deliver results for Michigan’s 11th district, which is why I am so proud to again have the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in my re-election,” said Rep. Stevens. “Since entering Congress, I have conducted over 200 unique manufacturing visits, to keep my finger on the pulse of what Michigan businesses and workers need to succeed. As we continue to strengthen and grow our manufacturing economy, I will always champion policies that create good paying jobs, foster innovation, and strengthen our global competitiveness."

