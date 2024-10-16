U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Aaron Bean for Florida’s 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Aaron Bean to represent Florida’s Fourth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Representative Aaron Bean in Florida’s 4th Congressional District," said Brince Manning, Senior Manager with the U.S. Chamber's Southeast Regional Team. "Representative Bean understands the challenges businesses are facing and is a key leader in supporting growth and opportunity for his constituents. We applaud his strong efforts to support pro-business policies like reducing regulatory burdens while opposing harmful ones such as those leading to increased inflation. The U.S. Chamber is proud to stand with Representative Bean and we look forward to working together in the 119th Congress."

“I got started in business in my hometown after graduating college, and my mother ran a small business – she was an entrepreneur, opening and running a local dance studio that she operated until she was over 90,” said Congressman Bean. “This is where I saw firsthand not only how our businesses are the backbone of our economy, but how the burden government places on businesses, especially on small business owners and entrepreneurs, can stifle positive growth and hurt families. It’s part of what drove me to initially run for office, at a time when I was also running a small business. It’s also why I want to continue to serve my Congressional District 4 community in Congress, as I believe that government can always do better. I’m proud to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. If reelected, I will continue to stand up for our businesses, fighting burdensome regulations, opposing Washington’s reckless spending, and pushing back against destructive tax hikes.”

