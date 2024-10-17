EGR USA Announces Limted - Time $250 End Consumer Rebate on Manual RollTrac Bed Covers

EGR Manual Truck Bed Cover Rebate

EGR USA, a leading manufacturer of high-quality automotive accessories, is excited to announce an exclusive $250 rebate on our popular Manual Truck Bed Covers.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EGR USA , a leading manufacturer of high-quality automotive accessories, is excited to announce an exclusive $250 rebate on our popular Manual Truck Bed Covers . Truck owners can take advantage of this unbeatable offer starting October 1st through December 31st, 2024.For a limited time, customers who purchase a Manual EGR RollTrac Bed Cover will receive a $250 Visa gift card by submitting the rebate form after purchase. This offer applies to purchases made at participating dealers or directly through the EGR USA website. The RollTrac Bed Cover is designed to provide maximum security, sleek style, and unbeatable durability—perfect for any truck enthusiast looking to upgrade their ride.“This rebate is a great opportunity for our customers to enjoy a premium-quality truck bed cover at a significant discount,” said Pat Johnson, National Sales Director at EGR USA. “The Manual RollTrac Bed Cover is built tough to handle all conditions, providing ultimate protection and style, and now it’s more accessible than ever!”How to Claim the $250 Rebate:- Purchase a Manual EGR RollTrac Bed Cover from October 1st through December 31st, 2024.- Submit the rebate form, available here on EGRUSA.com.- Receive a $250 Visa gift card after processing.The RollTrac Truck Bed Cover is known for its durable aluminum construction, weather-resistant design, and user-friendly operation, making it one of the top choices for truck owners. With up to 35% off on select models and an additional $250 rebate, this offer is the perfect way to upgrade your truck without breaking the bank.About EGR GroupFounded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.