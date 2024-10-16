Greg Newbloom of Membrion announced in the 2024 Meaningful Business 100

The MB100 winners powerfully demonstrate how combining profit and purpose can tackle complex social and environmental issues

Congratulations to Greg Newbloom, whose remarkable work at Membrion powerfully demonstrates that combining profit with purpose can address today’s most complex social and environmental challenges.” — Tom Lytton-Dickie, founder & CEO, Meaningful Business

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greg Newbloom of Membrion is named as one of this year’s Meaningful Business 100 (MB100), the annual award program championing leaders combining profit and purpose.Curated by an expert panel of 30 judges representing organizations like Google, the United Nations, the Rockefeller Foundation, Arm, Mastercard, and Temasek, winners were selected from over 850 global nominations, representing 81 countries. These outstanding social entrepreneurs, corporate sustainability leaders, and impact investors were scored across five key areas: equity, impact, innovation, leadership, and scalability.Now in its sixth year, the winners will participate in a year-round program in which they gain access to a global peer network, investment opportunities, capacity-building resources, and pro-bono services. The program is supported by leading organizations including Hogan Lovells, Babson College, Green Frontier Capital, and Kenya Climate Ventures.Commenting on the 2024 MB100, Tom Lytton-Dickie, founder & CEO, Meaningful Business said, “Congratulations to Greg Newbloom, whose remarkable work at Membrion powerfully demonstrates that combining profit with purpose can address today’s most complex social and environmental challenges. We are excited to welcome Greg into the global Meaningful Business community and look forward to supporting him as he scales his impact and influence in the years ahead.”As one of the MB100 judges, Stasia Mitchell, EY global entrepreneurship leader, added, “Congratulations to the exceptional social entrepreneurs, corporate sustainability champions, and impact investors of the MB100 Class of 2024! These leaders are transforming industries and communities by fusing profit with purpose. I’m honored to have been a judge this year and witness how they shape the future with confidence to drive meaningful change on a global scale.”Find out more about the 2024 MB100, here: https://meaningful.business/mb100-2024/ ***For any media enquiries, please reach out to:Leena SapreDirector of ProgrammesE: leena@meaningful.businessT: +44 (0) 4765745214About Meaningful Business:Meaningful Business exists to help purpose-driven leaders succeed. The community consists of social entrepreneurs, CEOs, impact investors, sustainability heads, humanitarian leaders and academics across 140+ countries, cutting across geography, sector, cause and company size. The platform is designed to help these individuals succeed by providing access to knowledge, connections and resources that help them overcome their key challenges. To learn more, visit: https://meaningful.business/ About MembrionMembrion manufactures patented electro-ceramic desalination (ECD) technology, including membranes, for harsh industrial wastewater. Their customizable filtration and reclamation systems remove problematic ions, such as metal, to expand capacity in industrial facilities, to ensure compliance, and to eliminate costs. These systems can recover up to 98% of water in the harshest conditions. Membrion’s flexible, ECD solutions yield endless possibilities for water recovery and reuse, allowing manufacturers to recycle water at previously inaccessible pH ranges and with challenging trace chemicals. The sustainable membrane solutions created by Membrion are low fouling, require less cleaning, are oxidizer resistant, have ultra-low pH stability, and are economical. Membrion received global water awards at the 2023 Global Water Summit and at the 2023 and 2024 BlueTech Forums. For more information, visit membrion.com

