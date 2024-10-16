22nd circuit releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Hays associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis





16 October 2024





ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Heather Hays as circuit judge. There are 15 applicants, of whom three indicate they are female and four report being minority applicants. Six presently work in the private sector and nine are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 43.86 years.





Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 15 applicants:





Nathan Arunski Adam Breeze Lauren Collins Michael Dauphin J. Brent Dulle Richard King Elizabeth Lenivy Joshua Lubatkin Matthew Melton Bret Rich Renee Sullivan Matthew Vianello Michael Walton John Wright Timothy Wright





The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 9:15 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2024, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street, in St. Louis. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matthew Devoti, Eva Frazer, Chris Goodson and Erica Slater.









Contact: Morgan Coleman, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



