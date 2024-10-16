AWS KubeArmor CNCF

HealthTech AI R&D Platform Leader, Deep Origin Partners with AccuKnox to deploy Zero Trust CNAPP Cloud Security

We are pleased to partner with an innovative Zero Trust security leader like AccuKnox” — Matt Shlosberg, Chief Operating Officer, DeepOrigin

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AccuKnox, Inc., a leading provider of Zero Trust CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform), announced that Deep Origin forged a partnership to secure Cloud Application, LLM/ML Models and Jupyter Notebook workloads on AWS. AccuKnox delivers Zero Trust Cloud Security that secures “Code to Cloud” and delivers “Build to Run-time” Security. AccuKnox is an integrated platform that is made up of the following modules:• CSPM (Cloud Security Posture Management)• ASPM (Application Security Posture Management)• KIEM (Kubernetes Identity and Entitlement Management)• KSPM (Kubernetes Security Posture Management)• CWPP (Cloud Workload Protection Platform) and• GRC (Governance Risk and Compliance)This platform secures modern Kubernetes and traditional Virtual Machine workloads; streamlines vulnerability triage, minimizes alert fatigue problems, and delivers inline security capabilities [as opposed to post-attack mitigation].Use Cases• Automated Zero Trust Cloud Security (Public, Private, Hybrid, Air-gapped)• Vulnerability Management & Prioritization• Run-time security, Micro-segmentation• Application Firewalling, Kernel Hardening• Drift Detection & Audit Trail• Continuous Diagnostics & Mitigation• GRC – CIS, HIPAA, GDPR, SOC2, STIG, MITRE, NIST compliance• Securing Mission-Critical Workloads like Vault• Securing AI workbenches like Jupyter NotebooksAccuKnox CNAPP offers the following Key Differentiators• Inline Security (as opposed to Post-attack security)• Secures modern workloads (Kubernetes) and traditional workloads (VMs)• Multi-Cloud, Private, Air-gapped Cloud Security• KIEM – Kubernetes Identity & Entitlement Management• IAC – Infrastructure As Code scanning• ASPM – Ability to perform checks in CI pipeline (DAST, SAST, SCA)• Secures AI/ML workloads like Jupyter Notebooks• Powered by KubeArmor Open Source Project – a CNCF OpenSource project, delivers in-line run-time security and has achieved 1,000,000+ downloads, 1,400 GitHub starsSupporting Quotes“We are thrilled to partner with a leader like Deep Origin and support them in securing their Data and AI/Models and support them in their path towards market leadership.”, said Nat Natraj, CEO, AccuKnox.“Deep Origin builds tools to revolutionize the drug discovery process as it shouldn’t take 10 years to deliver a drug. DeepOrigin is the glue that connects drug hunters with the latest technological solutions - from wet labs to computational teams. The flow and security of data across the drug discovery process is crucial to making drug discovery faster, smarter, and more secure. We are pleased to partner with an innovative Zero Trust security leader like AccuKnox”, Matt Shlosberg, Chief Operating Officer, DeepOrigin.About AccuKnoxAccuKnox provides a Zero Trust CNAPP Security platform that secures Public Clouds, Private Clouds, Edge/IoT & 5G assets. AccuKnox is funded by leading Cyber Security Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab, and Seedop. AccuKnox was formed in partnership with SRI International (previously Stanford Research Institute) and has seminal patents on different aspects of Zero Trust security. https://www.accuknox.com/ About DeepOriginDeep Origin helps scientists solve diseases and extend healthspan by building software tools that simplify R&D for drug development, simulate biology, and untangle the complexity of life. Deep Origin envisions tools that enable scientists to generate compounds quickly, predict their efficacy reliably, and manufacture them inexpensively.PR Contact: Jen Wilson, Director – Operations, jen@accuknox.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.