Diamond Envelope Corp. Receives SHARP Designation

ILLINOIS, October 16 - Illinois-based company recognized for outstanding safety and health practices in the workplace





AURORA, Ill. - The Illinois Department of Labor's (IDOL) On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program (On-Site) is pleased to announce Diamond Envelope Corporation, an Aurora-based company, has successfully achieved Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) status.





"Diamond Envelope Corporation has proven it's willing to go above and beyond when it comes to workplace safety," said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan. "The company joins a small but growing group of companies that has achieved the prestigious SHARP designation."





Diamond Envelope Corp. is a family-owned business that employs approximately 100 people and manufactures custom envelopes.





"The employees and leadership at Diamond Envelope Corporation put in the time and effort to prove their commitment to ensuring workers can leave healthy and safe at the end of the workday," said On-Site Industrial Hygiene Supervisor Mica Chunes.





The SHARP process can be months long, but when successfully completed, puts small businesses in an elite national group committed to the safety and health of their workers. Small businesses can start the process by doing the following:





• Request a comprehensive safety and health consultation visit through the On-Site.

• Correct any hazards identified.

• Maintain your company's Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred (DART) rate and Total Recordable Case (TRC) rate below the national average for your industry.

• Agree to notify On-Site of any changes in the working conditions or introduction of new hazards into the workplace.





"Diamond Envelope is a best-in-class manufacturer committed to the health and safety of their employees, customers, and community as demonstrated by this tremendous SHARP designation," said Illinois Manufacturers' Association President and CEO Mark Denzler. "This is a great accomplishment, and we applaud their partnership with the Illinois Department of Labor to achieve SHARP designation demonstrating their commitment to safety."





SHARP recognizes small business employers who operate an exemplary injury and illness prevention program. Acceptance of a worksite into SHARP is an achievement of status that singles out a worksite among its peers as a model for worksite safety and health.





Upon receiving SHARP recognition, federal OSHA exempts a worksite from OSHA-programmed inspections during the period that SHARP certification is valid. Other benefits of SHARP include the following:





• Development of an innovative safety and health management system.

• Boosted employee morale by creating a safe and healthy workplace.

• Increased involvement of employees to continuously improve workplace conditions.

• Improved efficiency by lowering worker compensation costs.





"We believe in the health and safety of our people," said Diamond Envelope Corp. CEO Susan Foley. "Safety is not only a top priority but also a composition of policies, practices, and behaviors. We believe partnering with IDOL through the On-Site Consultation program is a best practice that should exist in every manufacturing safety program."





The On-Site program offers free and confidential safety and health on-site consultations for employers with up to 250 employees on site and 500 nationwide. On-Site can help Illinois businesses meet federal OSHA health and safety regulations and can assist those companies interested in pursuing SHARP status.



