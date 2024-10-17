OxygenWell Expands to Calabasas: Innovating Hyperbaric and Regenerative Medicine

OxygenWell's medical-grade hyperbaric chambers OxygenWell is a leader in hyperbaric oxygen therapy and regenerative medicine. Dr. Beth Meneley, Owner, OxygenWell

Bringing Expert Wellness and Beauty Treatments to LA and Ventura Counties

Our combination of hyperbaric therapy, bioidentical hormone replacement, and regenerative medicine helps patients achieve their best health.” — Dr. Beth Meneley, Owner of OxygenWell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OxygenWell , a leader in hyperbaric oxygen therapy and regenerative medicine, proudly announces the opening of its second location in Calabasas, expanding access to advanced wellness solutions across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.Led by Dr. Beth Meneley, a functional medicine expert and Doctor of Acupuncture with over 20 years of experience, OxygenWell offers an integrative approach to treating chronic health conditions and promoting overall wellness. Known for blending hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) with cutting-edge regenerative treatments, Dr. Beth and her team deliver personalized care tailored to each patient’s needs.“We’re here to create long-term wellness pathways that go beyond standard treatments,” says Dr. Beth. “Our combination of hyperbaric therapy, bioidentical hormone replacement, and regenerative medicine helps patients achieve their best health.”Why Choose OxygenWell?OxygenWell is one of the few centers offering medical-grade hyperbaric chambers with 100% pure oxygen, ensuring the highest level of care. With over 35,000 successful sessions and more than a decade of expertise, OxygenWell is known for its excellence in compassionate, innovative wellness services.Comprehensive Regenerative Care:In addition to hyperbaric oxygen therapy, OxygenWell offers:• Microneedling with Exosomes: Boosts cellular regeneration and skin rejuvenation• Red & Infrared Light Therapy Bed: Supports collagen production and skin health and reduces pain and inflammation for deep cellular repair• IV Drips: Including NAD+ and high-dose Vitamin C• Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT): Through Evolved Menopause, focusing on hormone balance and beauty from withinEvolved Menopause: A Holistic ApproachOxygenWell’s sister company, Evolved Menopause, provides customized bioidentical hormone therapy, helping women navigate perimenopause and menopause with a focus on restoring vitality and well-being through an integrative medicine lens.Featured on Keeping Up with the KardashiansOxygenWell gained significant attention after Kim Kardashian visited the center for a hyperbaric session, featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. This spotlight highlights OxygenWell’s commitment to cutting-edge wellness treatments.New Calabasas LocationExpanding to Calabasas allows OxygenWell to serve a larger community with hyperbaric oxygen therapy, known for its role in healing, recovery, and anti-aging. The center also offers regenerative aesthetic treatments that support beauty from the inside out.Join Us for the Grand OpeningDetails of the ribbon-cutting event will be announced on Instagram soon. To RSVP or inquire about the new location, contact us at 818-661-0939 or info@oxygenwell.com.About OxygenWellOxygenWell specializes in hyperbaric oxygen therapy, IV drips, microneedling with exosomes, red light therapy, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, and acupuncture. With over 10 years of experience, OxygenWell is a trusted destination for advanced, integrative wellness solutions across Los Angeles.

