Freddie’s Kitchen at The Cole Hotel Marks 3rd Year in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To commemorate the 3rd anniversary of Freddie's Kitchen opening, Chef-Owner Frederic Pierrel is offering a midweek 3 Course Special of any appetizer, entree, and dessert from the daily menu for $46 per person when every guest at the table orders it. Chef Pierrel personally curates’ small seasonal menus, featuring classics like Escargot and innovative specials such as Peppered Elk Medallions and Kurobuta Pork Chops. The wine selection, sourced from France and northern California, complements each dish impeccably.
Renowned Chef Frederic Pierrel, formerly of Mammoth Lakes, brings his 30+ years of culinary expertise to Palm Springs, infusing French brasserie charm with upscale flavors. Nestled between Chino Canyon and Racquet Club Estates, Freddie's Kitchen has won over locals with its inviting ambiance and delectable dishes.
“Palm Springs' vibrant community has embraced us warmly, and we're thrilled to be part of it,” says Chef Pierrel. “We want to offer the community a thank you and felt this was a great way, adding even more value to our collection.”
Open daily (except Tuesday) from 5 to 9 PM, Freddie's Kitchen at The Cole invites you to indulge in an unforgettable dining experience. Learn more at www.freddieskitchenatthecole.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @freddieskitchenatthecole.
About Freddie's Kitchen at The Cole
Freddie's Kitchen is a casual brasserie-style bistro in Palm Springs, California, serving high-end cuisine at an accessible price point. Led by Chef-Owner Frederic Pierrel, the bistro offers a seasonal menu featuring traditional French dishes, creative global flavors, and French and California wines. With a commitment to culinary excellence, creativity, and community, Freddie's Kitchen at The Cole is a local favorite in Palm Springs.
Kira Black
Freddie's Kitchen at The Cole
PRComposer@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram