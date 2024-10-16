MPD Searching for Suspect in Robbery Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in robbery offenses.

Assault with Intent to Rob: On Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at approximately 10:40 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 500 block of 1st Street, Southeast. The suspect assaulted the victim and attempted to take their property. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 24159934

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at approximately 11:10 a.m., the suspect approached the victim, inside of a building, in the 1400 block of 4th Street, Southwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in these photos:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.