*UPDATE* MPD Searching for Burglary Spree Suspects
The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for suspects after a pattern of overnight burglaries.
On Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in the early morning hours, multiple establishments across the city were victim of a pattern burglary spree. In all the offenses, three suspects broke a front door or window, stole cash, and fled in a blue sedan.
2200 Block of Town Center Drive, Southeast. CCN: 24159718
3800 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24159709
2600 Block of P Street, Northwest. CCN: 24159734
1200 Block of Half Street, Southeast. CCN: 24159730
1200 Block of Half Street, Southeast. CCN: 24159731
200 Block of M Street, Southeast. CCN: 24159685
The suspects and their vehicle were captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.