MPD Arrests Juvenile for Carjackings and Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a juvenile suspect involved in six carjackings and an armed robbery in the District.

On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 17-year-old Andre Whitfield, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged as an adult under Title 16 for the below offenses:

Armed Carjacking (Gun): Sunday, June 8, 2025, at approximately 2:15 a.m., at 3 rd Street and Florida Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25085438

Armed Carjacking (Gun) : Sunday, June 8, 2025, at approximately 2:11 a.m., in the 2200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25085452

Armed Carjacking (Gun): Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., in the 200 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 25087025

Armed Robbery (Gun): Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m., in the 5500 block of Central Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25087603

Armed Carjacking (Gun): Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at approximately 8:16 p.m., in the 1300 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 25087597

Armed Carjacking (Gun): Thursday, June 12, 2025, at approximately 7:51 p.m., at 10 th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25087671

Unarmed Carjacking: Thursday, June 12, 2025, at approximately 2:25 a.m. in the 400 block of 10th Street, Southeast. CCN: 25087668

At the time of arrest, a weapon was recovered, and Whitfield was additionally charged with Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons (Machine Gun), Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

This case is under investigation by MPD’s Carjacking Taskforce, which comprises MPD detectives and agents of the FBI Washington Field Office. Multiple suspects remain outstanding. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.