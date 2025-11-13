MPD Arrests Juvenile for Carjackings and Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a juvenile suspect involved in six carjackings and an armed robbery in the District.
On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 17-year-old Andre Whitfield, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged as an adult under Title 16 for the below offenses:
- Armed Carjacking (Gun): Sunday, June 8, 2025, at approximately 2:15 a.m., at 3rd Street and Florida Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25085438
- Armed Carjacking (Gun): Sunday, June 8, 2025, at approximately 2:11 a.m., in the 2200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25085452
- Armed Carjacking (Gun): Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., in the 200 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 25087025
- Armed Robbery (Gun): Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m., in the 5500 block of Central Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25087603
- Armed Carjacking (Gun): Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at approximately 8:16 p.m., in the 1300 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 25087597
- Armed Carjacking (Gun): Thursday, June 12, 2025, at approximately 7:51 p.m., at 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25087671
- Unarmed Carjacking: Thursday, June 12, 2025, at approximately 2:25 a.m. in the 400 block of 10th Street, Southeast. CCN: 25087668
At the time of arrest, a weapon was recovered, and Whitfield was additionally charged with Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons (Machine Gun), Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.
This case is under investigation by MPD’s Carjacking Taskforce, which comprises MPD detectives and agents of the FBI Washington Field Office. Multiple suspects remain outstanding. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
