D2 Legal Tech & CyberQ Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock Operational Business Value from CyberSec & AI Tech

D2 Legal Technology and CyberQ Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock Operational Business Value from Cybersec & AI Technologies .

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- D2LT and CyberQ’s collaboration will help institutions to maximise value from emerging tech and AI, and develop policies and procedures that ensure regulatory compliance while enhancing digital operational resilience.D2 Legal Technology (D2LT), an award-winning global FinTech and LegalTech consulting firm, has partnered with the internationally recognised cyber innovator, CyberQ Group , to help institutions achieve comprehensive digital operational resilience and compliance. The organisations’ collaboration will bring together D2LT's expertise in change management, law, financial services, and technology with CyberQ’s innovation in cybersecurity and data protection. Together, they offer businesses a unique blend of cybersec, AI, process, and strategic operational resilience to harness the advances in cyber innovation, their laws and regulation, whilst achieving their digital growth ambitions.Cybersecurity is increasingly important for organisations of all sizes, with a growing number of international regulations (e.g. the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), the UK Operational Resilience Framework, and the EU Artificial Intelligence Act), designed to act as a comprehensive legal framework to address the growing importance of cybersecurity and AI, ensuring that institutions and infrastructure are equipped to protect against digital threats and operational disruptions. As experts in their respective fields, CyberQ & D2LT work with large institutions enabling them to unlock value from these emerging cybertech and AI solutions and develop comprehensive policies and procedures that enhance operational resilience.Akber Datoo, Founder and CEO, D2 Legal Technology, comments: “We are extremely excited to partner with CyberQ Group. Our complimentary skill sets and comprehensive approach to organisations’ technology adoption allow us to offer our joint clients an efficient and holistic approach to unlocking business value and enhancing digital operational resilience, while managing risks and ensuring compliance in this rapidly evolving technology landscape."Chris Woods, Founder and CEO, CyberQ Group, adds: “At CyberQ Group, we have consistently pushed the boundaries of cybersecurity and data protection, challenging assumptions and driving continuous improvement. This proactive approach fuels our commitment to building even more resilient cyber solutions. Our expertise in preventing data breaches, rapid response, and system recovery are standards that organisations now rely on. We're excited to bring this expertise to our collaboration with D2 Legal Tech, a cutting-edge leader in digital change management in the FinTech and LegalTech consultancy space.”ENDSAbout D2 Legal Technology - www.d2legaltech.com Founded in 2011, D2 Legal Technology (D2LT) is an award-winning legal management and data consulting firm acting as a trusted advisor to institutions on process, data, and the use of technology to unlock business value through legal change. Its key practice areas include financial services documentation and regulation, smart contracts, electronic trade documents, digital assets, and AI.D2LT has a global presence with delivery offices in London, Manchester, Bristol, Frankfurt, New York, Charlotte, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney.Contact: Email: akber@d2legaltech.com / josephine.timmins@d2legaltech.com (media enquiries) Tel: +44 (0)20 3070 2266About CyberQ Group - www.cyberqgroup.com Established in 2016, CyberQ Group’s international team of cyber experts and business professionals have decades of combined experience within the cyber and technology sectors. We are proud to be CREST certified for Penetration Testing and certified to ISO 27001 standards to ensure our partners continue to protect their businesses and reputation in complete confidence.

