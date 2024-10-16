BlueHalo to become the Presenting Partner of the new BlueHalo Lounge at Audi Field

The BlueHalo Lounge will be the most luxurious and exclusive fan experience at Audi Field

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with BlueHalo, D.C. United announces the addition of a new premium seating experience at Audi Field set to be unveiled in 2025. The BlueHalo Lounge, designed by global architectural firm Gensler, will feature best-in-class amenities, unrivaled fan experience, and the most exclusive access at Audi Field.

“BlueHalo is investing in innovation to develop critical national security technologies. We’re investing in manufacturing to deliver those technologies at mission speed. We’re investing in our people to recruit and retain the best in the industry. And we’re investing in our communities and in the places where we can all come together,” said Diek Minkhorst, BlueHalo Senior Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development. “That’s why we are excited to expand our partnership with D.C. United and, together, create an amazing space where so many memories will be shared while cheering on the Black-and-Red."

The BlueHalo Lounge design has been carefully crafted by Gensler and will feature a stunning modern and up-scale profile that is unlike anything else at Audi Field or in the greater DMV region. The BlueHalo Lounge will center around section C8 and C9 along the east sideline of Audi Field, a prime location to watch a game and experience the energy from the field. The BlueHalo Lounge is expected to begin construction in the offseason and be completed in Spring 2025.

“We are thrilled to announce the upcoming construction of the BlueHalo Lounge at Audi Field,” said Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations. “Alongside our partner, BlueHalo, we have worked tirelessly to design a truly unique and luxurious fan experience at Audi Field and one that will rival the best sports venues in the country. We are so grateful for the support of our partner, BlueHalo, who share our same commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch. We look forward to seeing fans and providing more information about the BlueHalo Lounge at the event at Audi Field on November 14.”

The BlueHalo Lounge is the most exclusive seating option at Audi Field with 300 total tickets available for distribution. BlueHalo Lounge tickets are available on a full-season basis and will start at $6,000 per seat for current full-season ticket members and $7,000 per seat for new purchasers. The ticket package will feature all 20 D.C. United games. To learn more, visit dcunited.com/tickets.

BlueHalo Lounge Benefits:

• An unmatched culinary experience featuring the highest level of all-inclusive food and beverage.

• A designated Premium Service Manager to cater to all guests' needs before and during the match.

• Privacy and cushioned seats for a comfortable and intimate viewing experience.

• Exclusive and streamlined access to Audi Field through the Premium VIP Entrance.

• All members will receive a luxurious BlueHalo Lounge Member Gift

• Priority Access to D.C. United Playoff games, Leagues Cup matches, and ancillary events.

D.C. United will host a special event on Thursday, Nov. 14, to unveil additional information about the BlueHalo Lounge. To register your interest in attending the event, please RSVP here.

BlueHalo is a global defense technology company that delivers cutting-edge solutions and technologies to meet our Nation’s most critical national security missions. Headquartered in Arlington, Va. with locations in the DMV and across the United States, the company is transforming the future of global defense with industry-leading capabilities in the areas of Space, C-UAS and Autonomous Systems, Electronic Warfare & Cyber, and AI/ML.

To learn more about the BlueHalo Lounge, visit dcunited.com/tickets/premium/bluehalo-lounge.

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the areas of Space, C-UAS and Autonomous Systems, Electronic Warfare & Cyber, and AI/ML. The company develops and brings to market next-generation capabilities to support customers’ critical missions and national security. Learn more at http://www.bluehalo.com and follow BlueHalo on LinkedIn.

About Audi Field

The iconic 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium is nestled in a prime location along the capitol riverfront, the fastest growing area in downtown D.C, and is the permanent home of D.C. United, the Washington Spirit, and the DC Defenders.

Opened in July 2018, Audi Field is a premiere entertainment and event destination and was the host of the 2023 MLS All-Star Game vs. Arsenal FC. Complete with a state-of-the-art FanDuel sportsbook, 500 premium field-level seats, 31 luxury suites, and one of the steepest stadium grades in sports, Audi Field offers fans a truly unique gameday experience. The stadium houses various events year-round from corporate outings, music festivals, and world class international sporting events from the Premier League Lacrosse to College Football, and more.

For more information, please visit www.audifield.com and find us on social media at @AudiField.

About D.C. United

One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are among the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies.

D.C. United have called the District home for the last 28 seasons and play their home games at Audi Field in the Buzzard Point neighborhood of Southwest, Washington, D.C, which opened in 2018. In addition to D.C. United games, the 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium hosts over 100 events year-round and is home to America’s number one sportsbook through a partnership with FanDuel Group.

The Black-and-Red train at the Inova Performance Complex, a state-of-the-art training facility and performance center located in Leesburg, Va. The 40,000 square foot 30-acre training facility, that opened in 2021, features four outdoor practice fields, and a training center equipped with a weight room and recovery facilities.

The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters’ Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013). For more information and club updates, please visit http://www.dcunited.com and find us on social media @dcunited.

