Bisk and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine Extend Partnership to Advance Healthcare Education

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bisk, a leader in online education, has renewed its long-standing partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine to continue advancing their innovative online graduate programs and certificates in health informatics and healthcare analytics. As part of this continuation, Bisk and USF Health are excited to announce the upcoming launch of a new microcredential in health informatics, set to debut in August 2025."USF Health is at the forefront of healthcare innovation, and we're honored to extend and expand this pivotal partnership that my father, Nathan Bisk, initiated in 2012," said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. "Both Bisk and USF Health are recognized leaders in their respective fields, and together we are empowering healthcare professionals and reaffirming our commitment to driving forward healthcare transformation."In today’s rapidly evolving healthcare environment, staying ahead through education and innovation is critical. This partnership combines USF Health’s expertise in healthcare research and education with Bisk’s proficiency in delivering top-tier online learning experiences. The health informatics and healthcare analytics programs equip graduates with the skills needed for emerging roles in areas such as health information technology, medical records management, clinical data coordination, and clinical research.“Our ongoing collaboration with Bisk offers healthcare professionals the tools to thrive in a fast-evolving industry,” said Charles Lockwood, MD, MHCM, executive vice president of USF Health and dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. “USF Health’s mission is to shape the future of health, and this new health informatics microcredential enables us to broaden our offerings and empower learners to make tangible impacts in the healthcare sector.”The upcoming Health Informatics microcredential will be fully online, asynchronous and self-paced, emphasizing hands-on, skills-based learning led by expert faculty. Key features of the program include:Program Details:• 1 program• 6 courses• 4-weeks each• 24-weeks totalWorkforce Job Roles:• Health Information Technology• Medical Records Technician• Clinical Data Manager• Clinical Research CoordinatorThis microcredential program will provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to sit for the CompTIA Network+, CompTIA A+, and Certified Electronic Health Records Specialist (CEHRS) exams.Bisk initially partnered with USF Health in 2012, with a recent renewal in 2022 For further information on the USF Health Informatics and Analytics programs or to apply, click here About USF HealthUSF Health’s mission is to envision and implement the future of health. It is the partnership of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, the College of Nursing, the College of Public Health, the Taneja College of Pharmacy, the School of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, the Biomedical Sciences Graduate and Postdoctoral Programs, and USF Health’s multispecialty physicians’ group. The University of South Florida is a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success. Over the past 10 years, no other public university in the country has risen faster in U.S. News & World Report’s national university rankings than USF. For more information, visit health.usf.edu About BiskBisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University, Eastern Connecticut State University, University of Missouri-St. Louis, Kelley School of Business, University of Louisville, Nexford University, and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.

