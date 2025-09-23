Nonprofit Leadership Center Partners with Bisk Amplified to Expand Educational Access for Tampa Bay Professionals

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nonprofit Leadership Center (NLC) in Tampa, Florida, has announced a new partnership with Bisk, a leading online education provider, to deliver enhanced professional development and workforce learning opportunities for nonprofit professionals across the Tampa Bay region.Rooted in a shared mission to build stronger communities through education and leadership, this collaboration will provide nonprofit professionals with access to Bisk Amplified , a training and upskilling platform that offers access to top-tier online courses and certificate programs from renowned institutions such as:• Michigan State University• Emory University & Emory Executive Education (Goizueta Business School)• Southern Methodist University• Kelley School of Business Executive Education Programs“Strong nonprofits are built by strong leaders,” said Charlie Imbergamo, CEO of the Nonprofit Leadership Center. “By partnering with Bisk Amplified, we’re opening doors to world-class learning that will equip nonprofit professionals with the skills and confidence to lead boldly, innovate fearlessly, and create lasting change in our communities.”Through this initiative, nonprofit leaders, staff, and board members can strengthen essential skills in leadership, management, financial strategy, and organizational effectiveness. The flexible, online platform of BiskAmplified.com allows learners to grow at their own pace while earning professional credentials that elevate both individual careers and nonprofit missions.“Bisk Amplified is thrilled to support the Nonprofit Leadership Center’s work to advance the nonprofit sector,” said Dr. Jennifer King , Senior Vice President of Workforce and Education at Bisk. “By making top-tier university programs more accessible, we’re investing in the changemakers who are driving meaningful impact across Tampa Bay and beyond.”This partnership represents a commitment to equity in education and a vision for a future where every nonprofit has the resources and leadership it needs to thrive.To learn more about available programs and how to enroll, visit nlctb.org or biskamplified.com.About the Nonprofit Leadership CenterThe Nonprofit Leadership Center (NLC) equips nonprofit leaders in Tampa Bay and beyond with the skills, tools, and mindset to lead courageously and strengthen the organizations and communities they serve. Through immersive training, consulting, and leadership development, NLC is committed to building a thriving nonprofit sector where every organization has the confidence and capacity needed to achieve its mission. Learn more at nlctb.org.About BiskBisk is a premier provider of online education solutions, offering organizations and their teams access to world-class university courses, certificates and degrees through a streamlined digital platform. With a focus on workforce development, Bisk Amplified empowers professionals with the skills they need to succeed while supporting organizational growth through tailored education benefits and dedicated student success support. Visit biskamplified.com for more information.

