MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 10/16/2024

October 16, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 16, 2024

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 10/10/2024, April Marie Rogers, 39 of Prince Frederick, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 10/8/2024, Paul Leo Herbert, 33 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving, Attempting to drive while so far impaired by drugs, drugs & alcohol cannot drive safely

On 10/10/2024, Shanika Lanae Green, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 10/11/2024, Nathan Dean Dungan Mckay, 24 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 10/15/2024, Stacy Lynn Moreland, 48 of Drayden, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis

On 10/15/2024, Ricky Edward Dorrell Jr, 32 of Piney Point, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler FTA: Failure to equip veh. with req rear red stop lamp visible from a distance of not less than 300 FT, Driving while license was suspended, Driving without a required license, Driving while license was revoked and Driving while lic. susp. under 16-203, 16-206A2 fail to attend dip, 17-106, 26-204/206, 27-103

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

