MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 10/16/2024

Maryland State Police News Release

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol 

Barrack “T” Leonardtown 

23200 Leonard Hall Drive 

Leonardtown, MD 20650 

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 16, 2024

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

  • On 10/10/2024, April Marie Rogers, 39 of Prince Frederick, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

  • On 10/8/2024, Paul Leo Herbert, 33 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving, Attempting to drive while so far impaired by drugs, drugs & alcohol cannot drive safely
  • On 10/10/2024, Shanika Lanae Green, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler for FTA: Driving without a required license
  • On 10/11/2024, Nathan Dean Dungan Mckay, 24 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving without a required license
  • On 10/15/2024, Stacy Lynn Moreland, 48 of Drayden, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis
  • On 10/15/2024, Ricky Edward Dorrell Jr, 32 of Piney Point, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler FTA: Failure to equip veh. with req rear red stop lamp visible from a distance of not less than 300 FT, Driving while license was suspended, Driving without a required license, Driving while license was revoked and Driving while lic. susp. under 16-203, 16-206A2 fail to attend dip, 17-106, 26-204/206, 27-103

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov

