Public Input Meeting - Red River shared-use path in Fargo

About the Project 

The public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements to construct a new shared use path along the Red River from 15th Avenue North to Woodcrest Drive South in Fargo.

The project consists of constructing a new shared-use path along the Red River as well as path crossings of the existing levee system.

Meeting Information

When: Tuesday, October 22 from 5 - 7 p.m.
Where: Fargo City Hall, 225 4th Ave. N.

Ways to Submit a Comment

  • Email aruud@houstoneng.com with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24298” in the subject line.
  • Mail your comments to the address listed below and include “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24298” in the letter heading.

All comment must be postmarked or emailed by November 8, 2024. 

Contact

Adam Ruud
Houston Engineering Inc.
1401 21st Ave. N., Fargo, ND 58102 
Email: aruud@houstoneng.com

Special Accommodation

The City of Fargo will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Eric Hodgson, City of Fargo, at 701-241-1545 or feng@fargond.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.
 

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

