Pilot Light Announces Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski as Celebrity Host of 2024 Feed Your Mind Gala

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The chefs behind Pilot Light are thrilled to announce Antoni Porowski as the celebrity host of the 2024 Feed Your Mind Gala . Porowski is a New York Times Bestselling author, an Emmy-winning producer and resident food and wine expert on Netflix’s globally-renowned series Queer Eye, and star and executive producer of National Geographic’s highly-anticipated docuseries No Taste Like Home. Set for Friday, November 1, 2024 at 6p at Venue West in Chicago, the event promises to be an extraordinary evening that combines world-class dining with a powerful mission.As a passionate advocate for food education and working to end hunger, Porowski will headline this intimate gathering, where community, creativity, and philanthropy unite to support food education in classrooms across the nation. The gala will not only showcase culinary excellence but will offer a unique opportunity to engage with Pilot Light’s vision, alongside Porowski and the very chefs and educators committed to shaping the next generation.For over 13 years, Pilot Light’s Founding Chefs—Matthias Merges (Billy Sunday, Folkart Management), Paul Kahan (One Off Hospitality), Jason Hammel (Lula Café, Marisol), and Justin Large—have led the charge in bringing food education to schools through this signature event. Reflecting on the evolution of the gala, Chef Matthias Merges shared:“The Gala is a very important night for Pilot Light every year, but it’s also just a blast for all of us chefs. Jason, Paul, Justin, and I have been doing this together since the beginning – over 13 years now, so it’s exciting to be ushering in the next generation of Pilot Light chefs. People like Genie and Tim from Kasama, Dominique Leach, Jonathan Zaragoza, Oliver Poilevey – to have such incredible talent come together and support Pilot Light’s mission is a huge honor.”Further, Pilot Light is thrilled to welcome cookbook author and journalist, Anupy Singla of Indian as Apple Pie, as sponsor and special guest at the 2024 Feed Your Mind Gala. Speaking on the alignment of the event with a fitting holiday, Singla shared:“The Pilot Light gala and all that it represents is the perfect place to also celebrate Diwali, our Festival of Lights and a five-day celebration that culminates on November 1 this year. A time of new beginnings, it’s the perfect night for me to showcase my latest book, Instant Pot Indian, and incorporate a piece of my culture into the fabric of the event.”AN EVENING OF IMPACT AND CELEBRATIONUnder the leadership of co-chairs Leah Gordon and Felipe Ospina, the 2024 Feed Your Mind Gala is set to be a memorable evening filled with culinary delights, inspiring stories, and opportunities to give back. Guests will also have the chance to participate in a live auction featuring exclusive trips and experiences, with all proceeds supporting Pilot Light’s educational programs.INTRODUCING THE 2024 GUEST CHEFSThis year’s gala will highlight a new generation of culinary innovators who are shaping the future of Chicago’s food scene:Phillip Branch (Hawksmoor)Rodolfo Cuadros (Amaru & Bloom Plant Based Kitchen)Joe Frillman and Leigh Omilinsky (Daisies)Tim Flores and Genie Kwon (Kasama)Dominique Leach (Lexington Betty Smokehouse)James Martin (Bocadillo Market)Oliver Poilevey (Obelix & Le Bouchon)José Sosa (The Greggory Hearth & Tavern)Sarah Stegner (Prairie Grass Cafe)Jonathan Zaragoza (Birrieria Zaragoza)These chefs will collaborate on a menu that showcases their unique culinary perspectives, making this a dining experience that guests won’t soon forget.HONORING FOOD EDUCATION ADVOCATESThe 2024 Feed Your Mind Gala will also honor individuals who have made a lasting impact on food education:Ann Weiser – 2024 Feed Your Mind Gala Honoree, recognized for her outstanding dedication to food education and community service.Kai Fogelson – 2024 Young Changemaker Honoree, celebrated for inspiring others through innovative approaches to food and education.Their dedication and innovative approaches have been instrumental in furthering Pilot Light’s mission.FOUNDING CHEFS EMBRACE COLLABORATIONWhile the Founding Chefs will take on a more curatorial role this year, they’re eager to support and celebrate the contributions of the Guest Chefs. Chef Paul Kahan expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s approach:“After a decade-plus, we’re excited to take a little bit of a step back this year and let our Guest Chefs lead the meal. The Founding Chef team is helping curate the evening and working on some stellar trips for our live auction. That being said, we’ll still be in the kitchen – we always have a great time coming together and plating each other’s dishes, expediting…the Feed Your Mind Gala kitchen is a really communal, supportive experience. We’re still learning from each other and cheering each other on. It’s like a Pilot Light classroom, in that way.”IMAGES AND GRAPHICS Click here to view images from last year’s gala, 2024 event graphics, and an image of Antoni Porowski shot by Paul Brissman.TICKETS AND SPONSORSThe Feed Your Mind Gala takes place on November 1, 2024 at 6pm at Venue West located at 221 N. Paulina St in Chicago, and tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available! Join us for an evening that celebrates the best of Chicago’s culinary scene while supporting a cause that makes a difference. To purchase tickets or learn more about sponsorship, please visit this link.The annual Feed Your Mind Gala would not be possible without the support of our generous sponsors:Indian As Apple PieHigh Road Wine and SpiritsThe Roof CropDNO ProduceSyscoNestle Premium Water BrandsResolutionResy | AMEXSIX4 CreativeHawksmoor ChicagoEli’s CheesecakeABOUT PILOT LIGHTPilot Light is a Chicago chef-founded Food Education nonprofit that partners with educators to utilize food as a powerful teaching tool in everyday classroom learning. Learn more at pilotlightchefs.org.

