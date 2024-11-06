Northshore Christian Academy Named 2024 Gold Winner for 'Best Elementary School' by Seattle Times' Best of PNW

Northshore Christian Academy (NCA) is excited to announce it won the 2024 Gold for 'Best Elementary School' in the Seattle Times' Best in the PNW Awards.

This exciting announcement was made by Mr. Lane Beasley, NCA Head of School, over the loudspeaker, eliciting cheers and excitement from the entire student body and staff. Mr. Beasley expressed his gratitude, stating, "Winning this prestigious award of overall 'Best Elementary School' in the Pacific Northwest reflects the dedication of NCA’s families and staff, and is a win for the entire Snohomish County community. Congratulations to our students for attending the ‘Best Elementary School’.”

Located just one mile from the Everett Boeing Plant, NCA serves 1,130 students in Early Learning and grades K-8 on a beautiful 33-acre campus. Established in 1995, the Academy draws students from over 25 towns and cities across Snohomish County, and provides a high level of preparatory academics with a strong emphasis on STEM and Fine Arts.

This accolade not only highlights NCA’s commitment to academic excellence but also showcases the supportive and engaged community that surrounds it. NCA aims to graduate students equipped with strong Christian character, leadership skills, and the ability to excel in high school and beyond.

About Northshore Christian Academy

Northshore Christian Academy’s mission is to partner with families to provide a superior Christian education developing spiritual, academic and personal excellence in a Christ-centered environment.

