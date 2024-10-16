A4L Community and PESC announce Joint Venture Agreement
The creation and adoption of data standards and protocols are central to orchestrating how the P20w ecosystem can scale to serve the objectives of our key constituents”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, at the PESC October DSU-focused summit, the Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community and the Postsecondary Education Standards Council (PESC) announced the creation of a joint venture to facilitate their work together. This is a major step forward for the education standards communities, with two standards bodies taking the first step towards formalizing their collaboration through the creation of an agreement in the form of a joint venture.
This agreement will enable the standards bodies to collaborate in a safe space on common projects. It will allow the organizations to share resources and work more efficiently together without requiring additional legal or contractual agreements. The structure provided by the joint venture will enable the collaborative work to flourish and enhance the traditional efforts of the organizations. This initiative is anticipated to serve as a model for additional standards bodies to join and further streamline the PK20W standards landscape.
“The creation and adoption of data standards and protocols are central to orchestrating how the P20w ecosystem can scale to serve the objectives of our key constituents. We look forward to a long-term relationship that stimulates insights, infrastructure and innovations to increase collaboration, reduce costs, streamline data access, enhance privacy and security, and improve interoperability.” David Moldoff, Chair of PESC.
“A4L has a long track record of standing up the SIF architecture and expanding technologies to support privacy and security commitments. The EdTech community is composed of thousands of members. A4L is well-positioned to broaden the platform to reinforce the benefits of implementing data standards through our collaboration.” Steve Smith, Executive Director, A4L Community.
About the Access 4 Learning Community
The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community, and its special interest group the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC), is a unique, non-profit collaboration composed of schools, districts, local authorities, states, US and International Ministries of Education, software vendors and consultants. The Community is “Powered by SIF” as its major technical tool to help manage learning data simply, securely and in a scalable, standard way regardless of platform. The SDPC is designed to address the day-to-day, real-world multi-faceted issues faced when protecting learner information by setting common expectations between market providers and end users. The A4L Community has united these education technology end users and providers in an unprecedented effort to ‘connect and secure effective learning ecosystems’ to give teachers more time to do what they do best: teach. For further information, visit https://www.A4L.org.
About the Postsecondary Education Standards Council (PESC)
Established in 1997 at the National Center for Higher Education and headquartered in Washington, D.C., PESC is an international, 501 (c)(3) non-profit, community-based, umbrella association of data, software and education technology service providers; schools, districts, colleges and universities; college, university and state systems; local, state/province and federal government agencies; professional, commercial and non-profit organizations; and nonprofit associations & foundations.
Through open and transparent community participation, PESC enables cost-effective connectivity between data systems to accelerate performance and service, to simplify data access and research, and to improve data quality along the Education lifecycle. PESC envisions global interoperability within the Education domain, supported by a trustworthy, inter-connected network built by and between communities of interest in which data flows digitally and seamlessly from one community or system to another and throughout the entire eco-system when and where needed without compatibility barriers but in a safe, secure, reliable, legal, and efficient manner.
While PESC promotes the implementation and usage of data exchange standards, PESC does not set (create or establish) policies related to privacy and security. Organizations and entities using PESC Approved Standards and services should ensure they comply with FERPA and all local, state, federal and international rules on privacy and security as applicable. For more information, see www.PESC.org.
