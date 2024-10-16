West Virginia Department of Health and Governor’s Highway Safety Program Announce Grant to Enhance Trauma Care Coordination

In a significant advancement for emergency medical services in West Virginia, the West Virginia Department of Health, in collaboration with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) and Trauma Designated hospitals throughout the state, has secured a grant to enhance trauma response coordination across the state. This initiative aims to streamline emergency care, ultimately saving time and improving outcomes for trauma patients.

The grant will support the transition to a new, state-of-the-art trauma registry system that integrates data from the state’s 32 designated trauma centers, many of which are local hospitals committed to improving patient care. This inclusive trauma system, mandated by WV Legislative Rule §64-27-10.2, is designed to meet the diverse needs of injured patients throughout West Virginia, particularly in its rural areas. By ensuring access to timely and effective trauma care, the system is poised to deliver optimal and cost-effective healthcare solutions.

“Timely trauma care is critical in saving lives, especially in a state as geographically diverse as West Virginia,” said DH Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP. “This grant will not only improve data collection but will ​also enhance our ability to respond effectively to emergencies, ensuring that every resident receives the care they need, when they need it.”

GHSP Director Jack McNeely added, "Post-crash care is an integral part of the Safe System Approach, and this grant will ultimately help curb fatalities on West Virginia's public roadways."

The new trauma registry, developed in partnership with the Rural Emergency Trauma Institute (RETI) and powered by ESO, will provide invaluable data to assess patient care processes and outcomes. This reliable and comprehensive database will serve as a foundation for ongoing improvements in trauma care, enabling medical professionals to identify system performance issues and educational needs.

The Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS), leveraging data from the existing trauma registry, successfully obtained this grant from the Governor’s Highway Safety Fund, demonstrating the critical link between trauma care and highway safety initiatives. “This funding will help us to not only enhance trauma care but also contribute to broader safety efforts across the state,” added OEMS Director Joseph Ratliff.

As West Virginia moves forward with this enhanced trauma registry system, the collective efforts of the Department of Health, OEMS, local hospitals, and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program will ensure that the state is equipped to provide the highest level of emergency care to all its residents.



