AgileOne Recognized for Fourteen Years of Partnership with MSDUK

AgileOne, a global leader in total talent, honoured by MSDUK, the UK's supplier diversity organisation, for its longstanding corporate partnership.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AgileOne, a global leader in total talent and workforce solutions, has been honoured by MSDUK, the United Kingdom's premier supplier diversity organisation, for its longstanding corporate partnership. The recognition occurred during the MSDUK & ESDP Business Diversity Connect conference in September. 2024 marks the 14th year of this strategic alliance, during which AgileOne has consistently sponsored MSDUK's flagship event and the "Building the Business Leaders of the Future" initiative. Furthermore, AgileOne has expanded its commitment to diversity by forming a partnership with ESDP, MSDUK's European counterpart, which promotes supplier diversity across continental Europe.Brian Clark, President of AgileOne, said, "As both a diverse supplier and a champion of business diversity, AgileOne is proud to partner with these distinguished organisations that share our values and help turn them into concrete actions. For over a decade, we've worked with MSDUK to empower the next generation of European leaders who will shape a brighter, more inclusive future for work and business."Laurence Kirk, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of AgileOne Europe, added, "We're deeply honoured by this recognition and grateful for the results of our partnership. As we enter the 15th year of our collaboration, we're even more committed to working towards more diverse supply chains than we were at the beginning."As AgileOne celebrates 14 years of fruitful collaboration with MSDUK, the organisation looks forward to continuing their shared mission of fostering diversity, driving innovation, and creating opportunities for underrepresented businesses in the years to come.About AgileOneGo beyond cost savings, risk mitigation, and vendor management with a single consultative partner able to navigate the legislation, regulations, and trends that will shape the future of work. With clients in over 38 countries around the globe, AgileOne brings you leading technologies and award-winning services tailored to the needs of your local market.One World. One Workforce. AgileOne.

