AgileOne Announces the Return of their European Supplier Awards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AgileOne, the world’s leading total talent solutions provider, announces its prestigious 2024 European Supplier Awards. This event honors the strategic partnerships between AgileOne and its suppliers. It features insightful discussions with industry thought leaders and an awards ceremony in London’s Savoy Hotel, recognizing the company’s top-performing suppliers across Europe.Brian Clark, President of AgileOne, remarked, “At AgileOne, we emphasize the importance of the worker as the centre of our universe. Our exceptional supplier partners are crucial in ensuring an unparalleled worker experience that later translates to the talent’s performance and their contribution to the growth of our client organisations. This commitment is of utmost importance to our valued clients and to AgileOne. I deeply appreciate the dedication and effort our partners invest in this endeavour. The European Supplier Awards allows us to highlight those suppliers who consistently exceed our expectations.”Laurence Kirk, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of AgileOne Europe, stated, “For AgileOne, strong partnerships are the cornerstone of mutual growth and success. Close collaboration with suppliers who share our unwavering commitment to values brings us closer to our goal: a more equitable, sustainable world of work. Together, we win.”After evaluating objective client surveys and performance data over the past year, Supplier Awards are given out in six categories. The complete list of honorees for the 2024 AgileOne European Supplier Awards is as follows:• Performance Award – PE Global• Quality Award – Pro Industry• Consistency Award – DPS Group Global• Diversity Award – Room at the Top Recruitment• Strategic Partner Award - eTeam• Partner Excellence Award – IK HofmannAbout AgileOneGo beyond cost savings, risk mitigation, and vendor management with a single consultative partner able to navigate the legislation, regulations, and trends that will shape the future of work. With clients in over 38 countries around the globe, AgileOne brings you leading technologies and award-winning services tailored to the needs of your local market.One World. One Workforce. One Provider: AgileOne.

