AppleOne Named a Top Military Spouse Employer for 2024 by Military.com
EINPresswire.com/ -- AppleOne, a leading staffing and recruiting organization, has been recognized by Military.com as a top employer for military spouses in 2024.
Military.com, a trusted resource for military families, selected AppleOne based on its exceptional efforts to create an inclusive workplace for military spouses. Key factors that determined AppleOne’s ranking on this year’s list include helping military spouses feel a sense of belonging to the team, hosting recruiter training, and offering hybrid or remote work options.
Stevie Dahl, Director of Security & Specialty Programs at AppleOne, and the head of the company’s Heroes in Service Connections program, said, “We are deeply honored to be recognized as a top employer for military spouses. Our team at AppleOne and ActOne Group Heroes in Service Connections are committed to providing military spouses with meaningful career opportunities. This recognition is proof that our efforts to create an inclusive and supportive workplace for military families are making positive progress.”
Military.com’s recognition underscores AppleOne’s dedication to helping military families overcome employment challenges and commitment to core values of respect, empathy, and service. For more information about AppleOne, ActOne Heroes in Service Connections, or the company’s initiatives for military spouses, please follow visit their website and follow them on LinkedIn to stay up to date.
About AppleOne
For 60 years, AppleOne has connected great candidates with great companies through a network of offices across North America and Canada. The company’s unique “Hiring Made Human” approach means every candidate receives the respect, support, and advocacy they need to find the right fit for their unique talents. Learn more at https://www.appleone.com/.
