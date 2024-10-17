Big Tech from Tulsa, Oklahoma: Kristina Veltri, CEO of ICON XR Studios, Named Among Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs

ICON XR Studios, pioneering immersive AR and VR experiences for brands and businesses globally. Kristina Veltri, Founder of ICON XR Studios in Tulsa, recognized as a Top 100 Innovator for her pioneering work in AR and VR technology.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristina Veltri, the dynamic founder and CEO of ICON XR Studios, has been named one of the Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs by The Official Top 100 Magazine. Recognized for her groundbreaking work in the fields of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), Veltri is leading the charge in revolutionizing digital marketing from her company headquarters in Tulsa , Oklahoma.With over 15 years of experience in marketing, Veltri has become a prominent figure in the tech world, blending digital innovation with immersive storytelling. Since founding ICON XR Studios in 2023, Veltri has spearheaded the development of award-winning AR and VR experiences, setting a new standard for the integration of technology and marketing. The company has quickly earned accolades for its pioneering approach to enhancing brand visibility and consumer engagement through mixed reality solutions.“We are proud to be part of Tulsa's growing tech scene and to offer world-class digital experiences from right here in Oklahoma,” said Veltri. “Our mission is to combine the latest in AR technology with strategic marketing to help brands connect with their audiences in powerful, interactive ways.”ICON XR Studios has forged a unique partnership with 8th Wall, a leading AR technology platform, allowing them to deliver state-of-the-art immersive experiences to clients worldwide. From retail to education and beyond, Veltri’s company provides comprehensive data-driven solutions that allow clients to track and measure engagement with precision. These tailored strategies have transformed how brands approach marketing, enabling them to create more personalized, impactful customer experiences.As one of the leading women in tech, Veltri’s inclusion in the Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs is a testament to her influence and commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital marketing. ICON XR Studios continues to elevate the industry by merging creativity with technological prowess, driving the future of AR and VR in advertising.For media inquiries, please contact:ICON XR StudiosEmail: info@iconxrstudios.comWebsite: iconxrstudios.comAbout ICON XR StudiosFounded in 2023, ICON XR Studios is an award-winning digital marketing company based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Specializing in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) experiences, the company delivers cutting-edge immersive marketing solutions that enhance brand engagement and drive business results. Official partners with 8th Wall, ICON XR Studios is at the forefront of the AR revolution, transforming the way brands connect with their audiences.

ICON XR Studios: Tulsa-Based Innovator Revolutionizing AR & VR Digital Marketing | CEO Kristina Veltri Named Top 100 Innovator

