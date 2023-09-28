ICON XR Studios Sets New Marketing Standard: Transforming Brand Experiences in the Digital Age with XR Technology
ICON XR Studios harnesses XR and data to redefine brand engagement, offering unparalleled immersive experiences in today's digital realm.
ICON XR Studios isn't just a new name—it's our commitment to pushing marketing's limits. As we venture forward, our blend of reality and tech will redefine brand stories.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Previously celebrated as August Allen, the renowned name in augmented reality, we are elated to unveil our evolution as ICON XR Studios. This dynamic shift, championed by visionary Founders Kristina Veltri (CEO) and Chris VanDenhende (CMO), is set to ride the wave of the flourishing XR industry, with forecasts pinpointing a colossal $590 billion spend in XR marketing by 2030.
Our metamorphosis into ICON XR Studios isn’t just a change in name – it's a testament to our unwavering dedication to reshaping marketing's horizons and crafting unforgettable brand journeys. With our eyes set on the horizon, this transformation marks the dawn of our quest to "Blend Realities and Amplify Brands."
What truly propels ICON XR Studios ahead of the curve is our unmatched capability to present cutting-edge analytics tools to our esteemed clients. These pioneering tools offer unprecedented insights, tapping into user behaviours within immersive XR realms. Such an avant-garde approach not only facilitates data-driven decisions but also supercharges strategies, ensuring global marketing campaigns make their mark.
ICON XR Studios will make their world stage debut at the prestigious XR Pioneers 2023 Global event. CEO Kristina Veltri will be a featured speaker on a panel discussion that explores the creative services agency perspective of leveraging XR for brands along with brand leaders such as Nestle, CEC, and Zappar. Her insights and expertise will illuminate the path to harnessing the full potential of XR technology in marketing.
Moreover, ICON XR Studios is overjoyed to integrate the brilliance of Chris VanDenhende as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With an impressive portfolio spanning XR experiences for music festivals (Dreamland), city initiatives (Downtown Tulsa Partnership), recording artists, and fashion maestros, Chris's fervor for XR is an invaluable asset to our foundational team as we chart this exhilarating course.
ICON XR studios is proud for the world to see experiences developed by their powerhouse developer team lead by Joe Holman (CTO).
To delve deeper into the world of ICON XR Studios, please journey through www.iconxrstudios.com
About ICON XR Studios: Previously gracing the industry as August Allen, ICON XR Studios, under the guidance of CEO Kristina Veltri, has transformed its essence, putting XR at its heart. This evolution is a beacon of our passion for the XR realm, blending mesmerizing brand experiences with potent analytic tools. Join us at Zappar's 2023 XR Pioneers, where the spotlight will be on CEO Kristina Veltri, unraveling the magic of XR for brands.
