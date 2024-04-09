ICON XR Studios Awarded the First Historian's Choice Prize in the Niantic 8th Wall Time Capsule Challenge

ICON XR Studios Wins First Historian's Choice Prize at 8th Wall Challenge Blending Realities. Amplifying Brands.

"Back to the AR," the recipient of 8th Wall's first Historian's Choice Prize, offers a deeply immersive journey into ancient Egypt.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Title: ICON XR Studios Wins First Historian's Choice Prize in Niantic 8th Wall Time Capsule ChallengeICON XR Studios has been awarded the first Historian's Choice Prize in the Niantic 8th Wall Time Capsule Challenge, solidifying its position as a leader in the world of augmented reality (AR) technology. The studio's winning creation, Back to the AR, impressed judges with its unique blend of history and technology, specifically focused on ancient Egypt.The Niantic 8th Wall Time Capsule Challenge invited AR developers to create immersive experiences that transport users back in time. ICON XR Studios rose to the challenge with their innovative use of AR technology to bring ancient Egypt to life."We are thrilled to be recognized as the first Historian's Choice Prize winner in the Niantic 8th Wall Time Capsule Challenge," said Kristina Veltri, CEO of ICON XR Studios. "Our team worked tirelessly to create an immersive experience that not only showcases the capabilities of AR technology but also educates users about ancient Egypt. This accolade fuels our passion to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible with this technology."ICON XR Studios has been at the forefront of AR technology, creating unique and engaging experiences for users. This award further cements their position as a leader in the industry and highlights their dedication to creating immersive and educational AR experiences.As the world of AR technology continues to evolve, ICON XR Studios remains committed to pushing the boundaries and creating immersive experiences that educate and entertain users. The first Historian's Choice Prize in the Niantic 8th Wall Time Capsule Challenge is a testament to their dedication and expertise in this field.

