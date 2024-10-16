NDDOT hosts public input meeting for shared-use path project in Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. – The City of Fargo will host a public input meeting Tuesday, October 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. to discuss proposed improvements to construct a new shared use path along the Red River from 15th Avenue North to Woodcrest Drive South in Fargo.

The meeting will be held at the City of Fargo City Hall, 225 4th Ave. N., in Fargo. There will be an open house format.

The project consists of constructing a new shared-use path along the Red River as well as path crossings of the existing levee system.

Representatives from the City of Fargo and Houston Engineering Inc will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the City of Fargo website at https://fargond.gov/live/fargostreets, Click “Red River Shared Use Path - 15th Ave N” under Public Meetings

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by November 8 with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24298” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Adam Ruud, Houston Engineering Inc, 1401 21st Ave. N., Fargo, ND 58102 or email aruud@houstoneng.com.

The City of Fargo will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Eric Hodgson, City of Fargo, at 701-241-1545 or feng@fargond.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.