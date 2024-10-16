AVer Expands Capabilities of MT300 Series Matrix Tracking Box

MT300(N) Expanded Compatibility

AVer MT300(N) Matrix Tracking Box has expanded its compatibility to include a broader range of devices including video conferencing cameras.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI Audio-Video Solutions, announces that its Matrix Tracking Box, the MT300 Series, has expanded its compatibility to include a broader range of devices. In addition to AVer Pro AV cameras, the MT300(N) now supports the CAM Series cameras, including the CAM520 Pro3, CAM550, and CAM570. Through this integration, the MT300(N) simplifies connectivity and enhances collaborative environments with superior voice-tracking capabilities no matter which AVer camera you choose.

The MT300(N), an enterprise-grade multimedia device, facilitates convenient device management, empowering users to effortlessly control multiple sources through one unified platform. AVer's new integration gives users the flexibility to mix and match AVer camera products to set up their unique multi-camera systems.

"We are excited to expand the compatibility of the MT300(N) Matrix Tracking Box to include AVer's CAM series video conferencing cameras. This enhancement offers greater flexibility to our corporate clients, enabling seamless and dynamic tracking capabilities across a broader range of camera systems. It's a game changer for businesses looking to optimize their video conferencing experience with AI-driven automation and precision.” - Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe.

The MT300(N) can work in a variety of usage scenarios with its initial compatibility with AVer Pro AV cameras, from large lecture halls to auditoriums in enterprises, governments, higher education. It allows users to easily optimize the functionality of AVer's cameras with voice tracking integration. After integrating the CAM Series, designed specifically for conference rooms, the MT300(N) now offers more product choices for video conferences — with wider fields of view suitable for medium to large conference rooms. In addition, the CAM Series cameras are equipped with built-in AI functionality, such as auto framing, making them an ideal choice for customers seeking to integrate voice tracking with AI capabilities.

“This expansion underlines our commitment to providing innovative, user-friendly solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern workplaces. Now, organizations of all sizes can benefit from professional-grade tracking and automation, ensuring that every meeting and presentation is sharp, engaging, and effortless." - Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe.

If you’d like to learn more about Pro AV Cameras or USB Cameras, feel free to reach out to your local AVer Europe Sales Manager or local distributor. You can also visit the AVer Europe website for additional information.

For more information:

• MT300N: https://presentation.avereurope.com/model/mt300n

• Pro AV Cameras: https://www.avereurope.com/solution/pro-av

• USB Cameras: https://www.avereurope.com/solution/smb-communication

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.