University of Lynchburg Expands Cannabis Education Offerings

LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- University of Lynchburg has expanded their popular cannabis certificate program offering, by adding four new programs . The programs were developed in partnership with leading cannabis education company, Green Flower.University of Lynchburg announced the launch of their Cannabis Medicine and Healthcare program in March 2024. Their success and demand from students encouraged them to expand their program offerings, to open a path for a well prepared and highly skilled cannabis workforce in Virginia.The four new programs offered through the University of Lynchburg’s Professional Development Institute (PDI) are:- Cannabis Compliance & Risk Management- The Business of Cannabis- Cannabis Product Development & Design- Cannabis Agriculture & Horticulture“When we launched our partnership with University of Lynchburg and the Cannabis Healthcare & Medicine program, we were confident it would be well received, and we were right,” said Daniel Kalef, Chief Growth Officer at Green Flower. “With the four new programs, the university is in a position to make a lasting impact on both the industry and residents in Virginia and beyond, especially for those looking to understand every aspect of the industry.”The 6-month programs prepare students for a career in the industry and are offered 100% online and instructor-led. Enrollment is open now , with start dates available in September, November, and January.According to John Zinn, Executive Director of the Professional Development Institute, the Cannabis Healthcare & Medicine certificate program contributed to the launch of PDI. “We began with the Healthcare & Medicine certificate because it aligns well with our degree offerings in the College of Health Sciences. Given the robust interest in that program, it makes sense for us to expand our offerings to more broadly support workforce development across the Commonwealth,” he said.For more information on the programs, visit https://cannabised.lynchburg.edu/ ###About University of LynchburgEstablished in 1903, the University of Lynchburg is a comprehensive private university in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. With over 100 undergraduate majors, minors, and certificate programs, 15 master’s programs, and three doctoral degrees, Lynchburg offers a personalized, life-changing educational experience. It is regularly recognized by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review and stands out as one of 44 “Colleges that Change Lives.”About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower empowers consumers, regulators and professionals with the knowledge needed to make an impact and be successful in today’s emerging cannabis industry. Green Flower's platform powers the cannabis programs of more than 50 top colleges and universities across the country.

