The University of Lynchburg Expands Cannabis Education Offerings with 9- Week, Workforce-Focused Certificate Programs

LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Lynchburg is expanding its partnership with Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education and training, to introduce a new series of nine-week, workforce-focused cannabis certificate programs These latest offerings build upon the University of Lynchburg’s commitment to providing cutting-edge education, equipping students with specialized skills for careers.“The University of Lynchburg is proud to expand our partnership with Green Flower by launching these new programs,” said Dr. Jeremy Welsh, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer. “This initiative allows us to provide high-quality, accessible education that meets the growing demand for skilled professionals in the rapidly-evolving cannabis industry.”The nine-week, 100 percent online, non-credit certificate programs are designed to provide practical training for individuals interested in cannabis cultivation, retail, and product development jobs. The programs cater to career starters, industry professionals, and entrepreneurs looking to gain expertise in this evolving field.These new workforce certificate programs include:-Cannabis Cultivation Specialist: Covers best practices in cannabis plant growth, environmental controls, and operational techniques for indoor and outdoor grow facilities. Graduates will be well-equipped for careers in commercial cultivation.-Cannabis Retail Specialist: Provides an in-depth understanding of the cannabis supply chain, compliance, and retail operations. This certificate prepares students for roles in dispensary management and customer service.-Cannabis Extraction & Product Development Specialist: Focuses on the science of cannabis extraction and the formulation of products such as oils, edibles, and topicals. Graduates will gain critical knowledge for careers in cannabis manufacturing and product innovation.Each program is taught by industry professionals selected by Green Flower, ensuring students receive real-world insights and expertise. Graduates will earn a certificate from the University of Lynchburg and gain access to Green Flower’s employer network, connecting them with job opportunities across the cannabis industry."Green Flower is excited to deepen our collaboration with University of Lynchburg and offer these workforce development programs," said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower. “These specialized certificates will equip students with the practical skills needed to secure jobs and build successful careers in cannabis cultivation, retail, and product development."The first classes begin April 7th and registration will remain open through April 14th. For a limited time, students can save $150 using the discount code LYNCHBURGFIRST.To learn more and enroll, visit: https://cannabisworkforce.lynchburg.edu/ ###Established in 1903, the University of Lynchburg is a comprehensive private university in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. With over 100 undergraduate majors, minors, and certificate programs, 14 master’s programs, and four doctoral degrees, Lynchburg offers a personalized, life-changing educational experience. It is regularly recognized by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review and stands out as one of 44 “Colleges that Change Lives.”Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the modern cannabis industry. Green Flower’s content and technology platform powers cannabis programs at top universities and colleges across the country, providing customized learning solutions and equipping individuals with the credentials necessary to make an impact in the cannabis sector.

