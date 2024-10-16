Tulsa Community College Expands Cannabis Education Offerings

Five new online certificates provide specialized job training in partnership with Green Flower

[Tulsa Community College's] online certificate programs, in partnership with Green Flower, are a great way to open doors to careers in the cannabis field.” — TCC Vice President of Workforce Development Pete Selden, EdD.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tulsa Community College continues to expand its academic offerings for students interested in future-focused industries with the addition of five new cannabis certificates to its Cannabis Education Program, in partnership with Green Flower.TCC has partnered with Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education, to offer educational programs to provide job skills training for those interested in a cannabis career which will cover business, health care and medicine, law and policy, agriculture and horticulture, and product development. According to ZipRecruiter , the average annual pay for cannabis industry jobs in Oklahoma is $72,246 a year.“Tulsa Community College is focused on offering skills training that aligns with the needs of our evolving local industries. Our online certificate programs, in partnership with Green Flower, are a great way to open doors to careers in the cannabis field,” said TCC Vice President of Workforce Development Pete Selden, EdD.Each certificate is a 6-month long program and fully online. Upon certificate completion, graduates will have access to Green Flower’s employer network. Nearly 100 students have completed the short-term programs that are already offered—and with the addition of these 6-month online certificates, students will have the opportunity to gain more advanced skills and expertise beyond what is offered in the nine-week courses.“Green Flower is excited to be deepening our partnership with Tulsa Community College, our only education partner in the state of Oklahoma—and the state’s largest community college. We believe the demand for these additional professional programs will be significant as the cannabis market in the state continues to grow and evolve,” said Daniel Kalef, Chief Growth Officer at Green Flower. “We truly appreciate the commitment and partnership of the leadership at TCC and see this as the next step in the evolution of not only our partnership, but of access in Oklahoma to quality cannabis education programs.”The cost of each 6-month online program is $2,950 with a $400 discount for students who enroll for classes beginning on Nov. 12, 2024. For more information on TCC’s professional cannabis certificate programs please visit https://cannabiseducation.tulsacc.edu/ ###About Tulsa Community CollegeTulsa Community College is a vital link to workforce development for northeast Oklahoma, serving more Oklahomans than any other higher education institution in the state. Roughly 20,000 students enroll in credit courses each year throughout TCC’s four main campuses, and more than 70% of graduating students complete TCC debt free. For more information about TCC, visit www.tulsacc.edu About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry. For more information about Green Flower, visit www.green-flower.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.