Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today he appointed Christine Starr to serve as the executive director of the Commission of Pardons and Parole.

Starr most recently served as a deputy director and chief of staff at the Idaho Department of Correction. She has extensive experience working in the criminal justice system. After serving as a public defender, she spent more than 15 years as a prosecutor and police attorney. While at the Boise City Attorney’s Office she managed the Public Safety and Civil Divisions where she provided legal counsel to numerous boards and commissions and helped to set up a specialty court in Ada County. She earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Idaho and a Master of Public Administration in State and Local Government from Boise State University.

“I am deeply honored by Governor Little’s appointment and am very excited to bring my passion for public safety and more than 20 years of public service in the criminal justice system to the Commission of Pardons and Parole,” Starr said.