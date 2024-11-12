Northeast Health Services Expands Care with TMS Therapy at Danvers Clinic

TMS is a non-invasive treatment where clients sit in a soothing setting in a TMS chair for 19-37 minutes, and can resume their daily activities immediately afterward.

Northeast Health Services now offers NeuroStar TMS therapy at its Danvers clinic for effective, non-drug depression treatment.

DANVERS, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Health Services is pleased to announce that Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy is now being offered at its Danvers clinic, expanding comprehensive mental health services to better serve the local community. This cutting-edge, non-invasive treatment is renowned for its effectiveness in managing symptoms of depression, especially for patients who have not seen improvements with traditional therapies.Northeast Health Services uses NeuroStar to provide Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) as an option for our clients. TMS is a safe, effective, non-drug treatment for major depression without the common side effects of medication. It is FDA-cleared to treat depression, depression with anxiety, and OCD. Most major insurances cover NeuroStar TMS, including Medicare and Tricare plans nationwide.NeuroStar TMS uses focused magnetic pulses (similar in strength to an MRI), to revitalize underactive areas of the brain involved in regulating mood. When these regions are underactive, depression can result. “Waking up” these regions can have a lasting effect on depression, making long-term remission from depression a reality for many people.Northeast Health Services is proud to offer a full suite of mental health services including therapy and psychiatric medication management and alternative treatment options like NeuroStar TMS. This collaborative, multidisciplinary approach allows our team to create an individualized treatment plan that is tailored to you.A patient first meets with the Northeast Health Services team for a consultation to determine their eligibility for TMS treatment. Depending on the provider’s recommendation, a typical TMS treatment plan includes 36 sessions that each last between 19-37 minutes. Completing the full treatment course gives the best chance for delivering long-lasting relief from depression.The Danvers clinic located at 199 Rosewood Drive Suite 300 Danvers, MA 01923 is now accepting both new and existing patients for TMS therapy evaluations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Northeast Health Services at (413)-846-1848 or visit our website at https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/schedule-appointment/

