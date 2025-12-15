Northeast Health Services Opens New Mental Health Clinic in Harvard Square

Northeast Health Services opens a new clinic in Cambridge, MA, offering psychiatry, therapy, and more to address growing mental health needs in the community.

I'm honored to open our Harvard Square clinic, extending our mission of accessible, compassionate care. We're here to support the community, allowing clients a safe space to focus on their wellbeing.” — Sarah Magaril, LMHC, Clinic Director

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Health Services, a leading provider of comprehensive mental health care across the state, is excited to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Harvard Square Cambridge, MA . This expansion marks the sixth new clinic Northeast Health Services has opened this year, reinforcing the organization's commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality mental health services to local communities.The clinic is located at 1430 Massachusetts Avenue Suites A & B Cambridge, MA 02138.The new clinic will offer a wide range of services to meet the diverse needs of its clients. These services include psychiatry, medication management, and individual, group, and family therapy for children, adolescents, and adults. The clinic is staffed by a dedicated team of experienced mental health providers who are committed to providing compassionate, personalized, effective care.The City of Cambridge's Community Health Needs Assessment released in 2025 revealed that mental health and substance use disorders are among the top 10 biggest challenges facing the community. Additionally, the assessment details that residents of Cambridge indicate worsening anxiety and depression over the past five years.Northeast Health Services looks to address the need for further mental health care access in the Cambridge community, dedicated to creating a welcoming and supportive environment where clients can feel safe and understood.Northeast Health Services is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, Northeast Health Services strives to provide personalized care that addresses both the physical and emotional well-being of every one of their clients. The dedicated team of mental health professionals is driven by a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch, ensuring a healthier, brighter future for all.To learn more about Northeast Health Services and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, visit https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/schedule-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (413) 846-1848.About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care NetworkNortheast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

